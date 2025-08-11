BJP-UPPL Rift Deepens as Assam CM Slams VCDC Corruption in BTR

Tensions are escalating sharply between the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls approach, with allegations of corruption within the Village Council Development Committee (VCDC) emerging as the focal point of dispute.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been vocal and aggressive in his campaign meetings across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), raising concerns over equitable development, overall progress, and alleged corruption within the VCDC. The Chief Minister has repeatedly claimed that the VCDC exerts undue control over government schemes in the region.

In an election campaign in Chirang on Monday, CM Sarma claimed that a society cannot function if the VCDC continue their illegal acts. He said, “We vote for MPs, MLAs, and MCLs, but overnight, the VCDC begins its illegal activities. Funds meant from the Prime Minister’s schemes are being controlled by the VCDC here. Orunodoi funds, from the Chief Minister, are also controlled by the VCDC. How can governance and society function like this? That’s why this time, we pledge that in BTAD, the VCDC will not rule. We will eliminate the VCDC because we promise that here, people’s rule will prevail.”

These remarks have triggered strong reactions within the UPPL ranks, revealing a growing rift between the ruling BJP and its ally UPPL in the BTC region.

BTC Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro responded cautiously without directly naming the Chief Minister. Boro said, “I don’t know why the Chief Minister made these statements or what reports he has. The VCDC is not only present in BTR; it exists across all Sixth Schedule areas. We need to hold elections for the VCDC, which requires the 125th amendment. We are awaiting this process. Once elections happen, the committee will function like Panchayats. The PNRD department’s work is progressing well in BTR.”

This public exchange reveals an intensifying political rivalry between UPPL and BJP just weeks before the crucial BTC elections, with governance and control over local institutions such as the VCDC becoming key issues in the campaign.

