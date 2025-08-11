"Hagrama Mohilary Should Work with A Healthy Mind": Pramod Boro's Sharp Jibe

The heated war of words between the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) leader and BTR Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pramod Boro and BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary ahead of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election continues unabated.

Speaking at a meeting held in Assam's Tamulpur, Pramod Boro made pointed remarks at Mohilary, urging him to focus on constructive work with a healthy mind.

He said, “Hagrama Mohilary should work with a healthy body and a healthy mind and focus on constructive work. If the UPPL party had to work according to Mohilary, then there was no need of our party in BTR. He should feel ashamed to speak such words.”

Expressing concern Boro added, “We do not want to see violence in Bodoland anymore. We do not want to see people leave their homes and run away.”

This latest verbal battle highlights the ongoing tensions surrounding the upcoming BTC polls, as key leaders exchange sharp comments amid a charged political atmosphere.

