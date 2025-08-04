Advertisment
Bodoland Assam

BPF Announces First List of 22 Candidates for 2025 BTC Elections

BPF released its Phase-I list of 22 candidates for the 2025 BTC polls, with party chief Hagrama Mohilary contesting from Debargaon. More names to follow.

PratidinTime News Desk
As political momentum builds ahead of the 2025 Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) on Monday released its first list of 22 candidates. The announcement marks the party’s formal entry into the fray, signaling its intent to reclaim lost ground in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

BPF president and former BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary, who will contest from Debargaon, leads the list, which includes both seasoned politicians and emerging faces. The party’s Phase-I declaration covers key constituencies across the BTR, laying the foundation for a high-stakes political battle in the coming months.

Here is the full list of BPF candidates announced for Phase-I:

1.Parbatjhora – Moon Moon Brahma

2.Guma – Antaz Ali

3.Srirampur – Mukleswar Ahmed

4.Soraibil – Mritunjoy Narzary

5.Jamduar – William Narzary

6.Debargaon – Hagrama Mohilary

7.Dotma – Prakash Basumatary

8.Kachugaon – Rabiram Narzary

9.Baokhungri – Dhaneswar Gouari

10.Salakati – Derhasat Basumatary

11.Nichima – James Basumatary

12.Kajalgaon – Paniram Brahma

13.Chirang – Sukursing Muchahary

14.Sobaijhar – Dhiraj Borgoyary

15.Mathanguri – Begom Akhtara Ahmed

16.Dihira – Augustush Tigga

17.Darrangajuli – Emmanuel Muchahary

18.Goreswar – Maheswar Basumatary

19.Suklai Serfang – Ganesh Kachary

20.Khwirabari – Lwmsrao Daimary

21.Dhwnsiri – Fresh Mushahari

22.Bhairabkunda – Rihon Daimary

The BPF, which once dominated the BTC administration, is aiming to make a strong comeback in the upcoming polls. With this candidate list, the party appears to be banking on a combination of experience, grassroots presence, and community representation.

The 2025 BTC elections are expected to be closely contested, with rival parties like the UPPL, BJP, and Congress also preparing to stake their claims across the region.

Hagrama Mohilary Bodoland Territorial Region Bodoland People’s Front