BPF Announces First List of 22 Candidates for 2025 BTC Elections

As political momentum builds ahead of the 2025 Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) on Monday released its first list of 22 candidates. The announcement marks the party’s formal entry into the fray, signaling its intent to reclaim lost ground in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).
BPF president and former BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary, who will contest from Debargaon, leads the list, which includes both seasoned politicians and emerging faces. The party’s Phase-I declaration covers key constituencies across the BTR, laying the foundation for a high-stakes political battle in the coming months.
Here is the full list of BPF candidates announced for Phase-I:
1.Parbatjhora – Moon Moon Brahma
2.Guma – Antaz Ali
3.Srirampur – Mukleswar Ahmed
4.Soraibil – Mritunjoy Narzary
5.Jamduar – William Narzary
6.Debargaon – Hagrama Mohilary
7.Dotma – Prakash Basumatary
8.Kachugaon – Rabiram Narzary
9.Baokhungri – Dhaneswar Gouari
10.Salakati – Derhasat Basumatary
11.Nichima – James Basumatary
12.Kajalgaon – Paniram Brahma
13.Chirang – Sukursing Muchahary
14.Sobaijhar – Dhiraj Borgoyary
15.Mathanguri – Begom Akhtara Ahmed
16.Dihira – Augustush Tigga
17.Darrangajuli – Emmanuel Muchahary
18.Goreswar – Maheswar Basumatary
19.Suklai Serfang – Ganesh Kachary
20.Khwirabari – Lwmsrao Daimary
21.Dhwnsiri – Fresh Mushahari
22.Bhairabkunda – Rihon Daimary
The BPF, which once dominated the BTC administration, is aiming to make a strong comeback in the upcoming polls. With this candidate list, the party appears to be banking on a combination of experience, grassroots presence, and community representation.
The 2025 BTC elections are expected to be closely contested, with rival parties like the UPPL, BJP, and Congress also preparing to stake their claims across the region.