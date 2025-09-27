BPF Chief Announces October 3 Swearing-In in Bodoland, CM Himanta May Join

Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary on Saturday announced that he will form the government in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) on October 3, 2025.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya is expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is also reportedly likely to be present, though Mohilary said he has not yet held a discussion with him regarding the event.

Speaking at a press conference at the Bodoland Guest House, Mohilary said, “We won 28 seats in the BTC polls. Yesterday’s election results clearly reflect what the UPPL party has done for the people of BTC. Today, we held the 22nd Parliamentary Meeting Board (PMB) on various agendas and party resolutions, discussing with our members whom to call and who will move forward until the swearing-in ceremony.”

Also Read: BTC Elections: Full List of Winners Across 40 Constituencies