'BPF Not Keen on Rajya Sabha Polls' : Hagrama Mohilary

With three Rajya Sabha seats from Assam set to fall vacant in March, political discussions have begun within the ruling alliance. However, the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) has made it clear that it is not aggressively pushing for a berth in the upcoming elections.

Speaking to reporters in Kokrajhar on Friday, BPF president and BTC Chief Executive Member Hagrama Mohilary said the party is not seriously focused on contesting the Rajya Sabha polls at this stage.

The BPF is a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Assam. Mohilary’s statement suggests that the party is leaving the decision to alliance discussions rather than actively staking a claim to a seat.

During the interaction, Mohilary also revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Kokrajhar in the first week of March 2026. The Prime Minister is expected to lay the foundation stone for a proposed railway line connecting Kokrajhar in Assam to Gelephu in Bhutan.

As March approaches, political activity is slowly picking up in Assam. While the BPF appears relaxed about its chances, discussions within the NDA are likely to shape the final list of candidates in the coming days.

