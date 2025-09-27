BPF Unveils Key Resolutions Ahead of Bodoland Government Swearing-In

In the 22nd meeting of the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) Parliamentary Meeting Board (PMB) at Bodoland Guest House, Kokrajhar, on Saturday, party leaders took a series of major resolutions as they gear up to shape the new Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) government.

The meeting was preceded by a solemn one-minute silence in honour of the deceased legendary singer Zubeen Garg, Assam's music legend, and all martyrs of the Bodoland struggle, as shown by the party's respect for cultural legends and the state's history of struggle.

BPF leaders further committed to pay respects to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma at Dotma and BTC Secretariat before the swearing-in ceremony, highlighting their respect for the legacy of Bodoland's founder leaders.

Thanking in gratitude, the party conveyed its warm gratitude to the BTC people, social and religious bodies, and leaders and workers at all levels—central, district, block, and primary—for their vast mandate in the 2025 BTC elections. The BPF also thanked the youth, women, community cell committees, and booth-level organizers who worked to help the party achieve a massive victory.

The conclave also unanimously ratified the party's legislative leadership for the new council:

Hagrama Mohilary as Legislature Party Leader of the BPF, BTC

Rihon Daimari as Deputy Legislature Party Leader

Derhasat Basumatary as Chief Whip

Maheswar Basumatary as Secretary

The BPF Legislature Party will sit with the Governor of Assam on September 28 to place its claim for constituting the BTC government and extend an invitation to him as Chief Guest for swearing-in on October 3, 2025, in Kokrajhar. The party will also sit with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to invite him as a Special Guest.

Besides, invitations will also be sent to all the heads of the councils of Assam, party leaders, social and religious bodies, and Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, the King of Tripura, as Guests of Honour to be present at the swearing-in.

Lastly, the PMB stressed that all significant and urgent matters of the BTC government shall be tabled at future PMB meetings before they are implemented, marking a methodical and consultative style of governance.

With these decisions, BPF lays the groundwork for a well-planned government formation that respects Bodoland's political and cultural tradition.

