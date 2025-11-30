BTC Secretariat Ruckus: Hagrama Alleges UPPL’s Involvement, Finds Political Motive

Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Hagrama Mohilary on Sunday held a press conference addressing the recent storming of the BTC Secretariat by members of the UPPL, describing the incident as a politically motivated drama rather than a genuine public protest.

Mohilary claimed that the protest, which occurred on Saturday, was actually carried out by members of the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU), and indirectly by the UPPL. he stated that the issue of granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, highlighted during the protest, was not a matter of dispute under the previous BPF government.

“We have never opposed granting ST status to the Koch Rajbongshi and Adivasi communities, provided it does not affect the existing tribal groups. We had already given a no-objection certificate earlier, and even now, we are not against it. The ABSU and the UPPL are using this as an excuse. This is purely a political move,” Mohilary said.

he further alleged that the UPPL could not accept defeat and staged protests throughout the year to create a spectacle. Commenting on the report submitted by the Tribal Affairs Ministry, Mohilary claimed that the actions of the UPPL were politically motivated rather than reflecting genuine grievances.

Referring to documentation during Promod Boro’s tenure, he added that the public would soon learn the details of ABSU’s stance on ST status. “We are aware of everything that has been happening between them. All these protests are mere theatrics. If anyone wants to harm me, let them come; I will show them too,” he said.

The press conference followed Saturday’s incident, when UPPL supporters forcibly entered the BTC Secretariat, raising tensions in Kokrajhar.

Also Read: “If ST Status Can Be Granted, Why Not Bodoland for Us?” BTC Protestors