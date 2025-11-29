“If ST Status Can Be Granted, Why Not Bodoland for Us?” BTC Protestors

Sujata Dubey

“Today 2,000 of us marched, but this is just a trailer.” With this warning, thousands of tribal students in Bodoland sent a sharp message to the Assam government on Saturday, as massive protests erupted against the proposal to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six additional communities.

Rally Turns Violent at BTC Secretariat

The demonstration, which began at Bodoland University, saw students march to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Secretariat in Kokrajhar.

What started as a peaceful rally quickly escalated into violent unrest after protesters accused the government of undermining the rights of the Bodo community and weakening long-standing political, educational and economic safeguards for existing ST groups. The situation became increasingly volatile as the crowd grew larger.

Tensions spiked when demonstrators tore down the Secretariat gate, stormed the premises and vandalised parts of the BTC Assembly House. Security forces were deployed to control the situation as crowds continued to swell, raising concerns about further escalation if the issue remains unaddressed.

Students Warn of Larger Agitation if Demands Ignored

Student leaders expressed deep anger over the state’s move, arguing that the inclusion of Tai Ahom, Chutia, Moran, Matak, Koch-Rajbongshi and Tea Tribe communities in the ST list would drastically reduce the share of reservation benefits and political representation for existing tribal groups.

Some protesters also alleged that these communities had historically looked down on Bodos and other Scheduled Tribes, remarks that reflect rising tensions on the ground.

“Earlier, they proudly claimed descent from the Ahom kingdom and treated us as inferior. Now they want the same rights and the same status as us. Why should we be placed on equal footing?” a student leader said.

Several student organisations warned that Saturday’s protest was only the first phase of a larger agitation. “If the government doesn’t respond, thousands more will join. We will not compromise—we want answers,” another protester declared.

Linking the issue to the long-standing statehood demand, some leaders argued that if the six communities could push their case through a few mobilisations, the movement for a separate Bodoland would now intensify. “If they get ST status after just two or three protests, then we too will escalate our statehood demand,” a student leader remarked.

The unrest underscores growing anxiety among Bodos and other existing ST groups, who fear losing socio-political ground if the ST category is expanded. Tribal organisations have already warned that Saturday’s mobilisation is only the beginning, though the situation will require careful handling to prevent further deterioration.

