BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary Inaugurates Water Supply Scheme at Udalguri

Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Hagrama Mohilary on Thursday inaugurated a new drinking water supply scheme at Nanoi village in Udalguri district, marking his first official project since taking charge as the BTC Chief.

Addressing the media, Mohilary said, “This is my first scheme under the BTC government after taking oath as the Chief.

Along with Speaker Biswajit Daimary and PHED MinisterJayanta Malla Baruah, I am happy to inaugurate this important project within just 14 days of assuming office.”

He expressed satisfaction over the project’s timely completion and added that the water supply scheme would benefit over 20,000 villagers, ensuring access to clean and safe drinking water in the area.

The BTC Chief further announced that starting November, the BTC administration will roll out new development projects worth 15 crore, while preparations for the 2026 BTC elections will begin from December.

Meanwhile, reacting to questions on the implementation of the BTR Accord, Hagrama Mohilary clarified that he had “never signed a BTR Accord, but a BTC Accord”, emphasizing that the original agreement was made in the spirit of strengthening the Bodoland Territorial Council.

A ceremonial tribute was also organised for Zubeen Garg at the inauguration.

