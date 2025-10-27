‘Give and Take Policy for Development’: Hagrama Mohilary After First BTC Executive Meet

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) government held its first Executive Council meeting after the formation of the new administration, chaired by Chief Executive Member (CEM) Hagrama Mohilary on Monday evening at the BTC Secretariat, Kokrajhar.

This marked the first key policy review by the newly constituted second Executive Council.

Several important resolutions were passed during the meeting, with a strong focus on land rights, rural governance, and administrative strengthening across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

One of the major decisions taken was to resume the distribution of land pattas (land ownership certificates) before the upcoming Assembly elections, a move expected to benefit thousands of indigenous and landless families.

To fast-track the process, the council also decided to appoint retired officials of the Land Revenue Department on a need basis to support documentation, verification, and implementation work.

In addition, the BTC Executive Council approved the deployment of 200 trained village-level land mandals who will be officially engaged in the land allotment drive.

The decision is being seen as a proactive administrative push to resolve long-pending land-related issues in the region.

CEM Hagrama Mohilary is scheduled to meet Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday during a departmental review meeting in Guwahati.

The two leaders are also expected to hold discussions regarding the upcoming six-month budget plan for the BTC and key financial allocations for regional development.

Speaking on the political developments within the council, Mohilary confirmed that two BJP members will soon be inducted into the BTC Executive Council, strengthening the ruling coalition.

He also stated that the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) would follow a "give and take policy" in the interest of development and political stability in the region.

The BTC Executive Council is expected to announce more development-oriented decisions in the coming days as it begins full-fledged governance across the BTR.

