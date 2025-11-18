BTC Chief Lays Foundation for Zubeen Garg Park on Singer’s Birthday

Fans across Assam paid tribute to the “heartthrob", Zubeen Garg, as they celebrated his 53rd birthday today. In a grand gesture, BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary laid the foundation stone for Zubeen Garg Park in Kokrajhar.

The park will be constructed on 30 bighas of land at Gaurang River, Illachijhar, Kokrajhar.

The project, estimated to cost Rs 25–30 crore, will feature beautifully designed landscapes, a statue of Zubeen Garg, and other facilities celebrating his legacy.

Mohilary stated that the park would be built with care and dedication, honouring Zubeen’s contribution to music and culture.

As part of the birthday celebrations, a blood donation camp was organised, followed by the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the park and the plantation of Nahor trees.

Mohilary also announced that within BTC, statues would be erected in honour of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, and in Gossaigaon, a building would be constructed in the name of Shankar Dev.

Schools attended by Zubeen in Bijni and Tamulpur will receive infrastructure development under an inter-village initiative.

“Zubeen Garg was one of my closest friends. The park being built in his name will be a landmark and a lasting tribute,” Mohilary said.

In a historic tribute, Zubeen’s iconic song “Mayabini” will be performed by 25,000 fans together in Assamese and Bodo languages, earning a spot in the Asia Book of Records.

