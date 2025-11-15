BTC to Unveil Landmark Zubeen Garg Udyan on the Singer’s Birthday

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) is preparing for one of the grandest cultural celebrations the region has ever seen, as Kokrajhar readies itself to mark Zubeen Garg’s 53rd birthday on November 18 with an unprecedented tribute.

At the heart of the celebration is the foundation-laying ceremony of the Zubeen Garg Udyan, a massive cultural and recreational park planned across 30 bighas of land on the banks of the picturesque Gourang River in Chandamari.

Initiated by the BTC government, the upcoming park is being described as the largest of its kind in Assam.

BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary will lay the foundation stone on Zubeen’s birthday, making the day significant for both fans and the region’s cultural landscape.

According to organisers, around 60% of the preparation work is already complete. More than a hundred workers, supported by tractors and JCBs, have been working day and night to ready the venue.

A massive main stage is also taking shape, expected to host the day’s cultural events.

BTC has planned a grand, day-long celebration in honour of Zubeen Garg’s contribution to Assamese music and culture.

The highlight of the event will be a powerful mass rendition of “Mayabini”, performed by an estimated 25,000 fans, making it a spectacle unlike any other fan-led musical tribute in the state.

As a symbolic gesture, organisers will also plant 53 Nahor saplings, representing each year of Zubeen’s life.

In the run-up to the celebration, the town has undergone significant beautification. Roads from Kokrajhar to Chandrapara have been freshly blacktopped, and the route leading to the IT Park has been repaired.

Walls along the streets now sport colourful murals of Zubeen Garg, freshly painted and decorated to welcome fans and invitees. The entire locality has been transformed to reflect the spirit of the occasion.

“You can always trust BTC CEM Hagrama Mohilary to deliver on his word — this project is no exception,” said Jubiraj Basumatary, president of the committee.

