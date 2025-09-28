BTC Govt Swearing-In Postponed to Oct 5 Due to Durga Puja

The new Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) government will officially be sworn in on 5th October. The oath-taking ceremony, originally expected earlier, was postponed by two days to accommodate Durga Puja celebrations across the region.

According to officials, the decision was taken after detailed discussion between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Governor Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya. With the immersion of Goddess Durga scheduled for October 3, the rescheduled swearing-in date is aimed at ensuring that religious festivities and political events do not overlap.

BTC leader Hagrama Mohilary, who met the Chief Minister recently, discussed a wide range of issues, including administrative challenges and governance gaps in the council’s functioning. While no final resolutions were announced, both Mohilary and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma are expected to meet again after 5th October for further deliberations.

Mohilary was accompanied by senior leaders such as Durga Das Boro, Rihon Daimary, and Rabiram Narzary, signalling the united stance of the BTC leadership ahead of the transition. The discussions also touched upon development plans, resource allocation, and the need to strengthen administrative efficiency in Bodoland.

Officials note that this development not only marks the beginning of a new political phase in Bodoland but also highlights the effort to balance cultural sensitivities with administrative priorities. The incoming BTC government is expected to focus on stability, development, and addressing governance concerns that have been voiced in recent months.