Hagrama Mohilary Outlines Priorities Ahead of BTC Oath Ceremony

Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) leader Hagrama Mohilary on Sunday shared key details ahead of the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) oath-taking ceremony scheduled for October 3.

Speaking to the media, Mohilary said that the state governor has been invited to the ceremony. “However, it is the governor’s birthday on the same day. If he attends, we will celebrate his birthday in Kokrajhar,” he added.

Addressing core issues of the BTC administration, Mohilary emphasized that land-related matters remain their top priority. “Resolving land issues is our first priority,” he said.

He also highlighted the importance of cooperation from political allies. “Anyone who extends support to us in BTC will be given due respect. UPPL chief Pramod Boro has already assured us of his assistance, and we have no objections. The Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has said the same. If anyone comes forward to support, we will not refuse,” Mohilary stated, adding that final decisions will be taken after meetings in the next two days.

Mohilary confirmed that he would meet the Chief Minister at 6 PM today to formally invite him to the oath-taking ceremony. “The Chief Minister is Assam’s boss. How can we not invite him?” he remarked.

In a cultural tribute, Mohilary also announced that a statue of the late singer Zubeen Garg along with a park will be constructed in Kokrajhar.

