Pramod Boro Confident of UPPL's Clear Majority, Alleges Conspiracy Ahead of BTC Polls

United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) president Pramod Boro has alleged that with the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polling day just around the corner, a section of people has launched a conspiracy against him.

Speaking to reporters after attending a party meeting at Narayanpur under 23 No. Dihira Council constituency in Baksa district, Boro said that he is “not a bad person but for political gain, some people have brought false allegations against him.” He added that today’s Bodoland is no longer the same as before, and that the educated and peace-loving people from all communities would support him and the UPPL in the BTR elections.

UPPL held campaign meetings across Baksa and other areas on Wednesday. Following the programmes, Boro claimed that the party has more than 200,000 supporters across the 40 constituencies of Bodoland, adding that UPPL will secure a clear majority in the September 26 election results.

Highlighting his party’s achievements, Boro said the UPPL has worked for peace and harmony among the 26 communities of Bodoland, while also ensuring development for both Bodos and non-Bodos in a short span of time.

Boro reiterated that the UPPL under his leadership believes in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ and will continue to work for inclusive growth in the days ahead.

On being asked about BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary’s scheduled oath-taking on October 3, Boro said that the BPF has no election agenda, which is why Hagrama Mohilary is simply daydreaming. After this BTR election, Boro said, Hagrama will be left politically isolated.

Taking a dig at Mohilary, Boro added that the BPF’s survival only depends on such dreams. “Hagrama is running a campaign with jokes and has no concrete plan for the future of Bodoland. Even the talk of land rights being raised by him or others is simply echoing what UPPL has already been working on,” he remarked.

Also Read: "Hagrama Mohilary Should Work with A Healthy Mind": Pramod Boro's Sharp Jibe