BTC Polls: Is a BPF-UPPL Alliance In The Offing? Does Akhil Gogoi Back It?

With the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections looming on the horizon, political heat is rising in the heart of Assam’s tribal belt. In a significant move that could shift the dynamics of the upcoming BTC polls, Raijor Dal president and firebrand MLA Akhil Gogoi on Friday called for the unification of regional forces to oust the BJP from the region.

Akhil Gogoi, who addressed back-to-back public meetings in Baksa’s Barapeta Milanbazar and Tongla, issued a direct challenge to the ruling BJP. “Let UPPL and BPF unite. If they do, Raijor Dal will refrain from fielding candidates in the BTC elections,” he declared in Tongla, adding that the regional alliance was essential to preserve the socio-political fabric of the Bodo region.

At a high-energy rally in Mathanguri on Thursday evening, Gogoi sounded what he described as the “war bugle” for BTR elections. “If leadership in BTC has to stay with the Bodo people, BJP must be removed. They are not here to serve - they’re here to destroy,” he warned, accusing the saffron party of exploiting and destabilising the region.

In a characteristic mix of grassroots appeal and economic vision, Gogoi promised that if Raijor Dal wins in Mathanguri, he would launch a project to convert the region’s unique sticky bananas into banana flour (cerelac) for export to the United States.

“We have the resources. All we need is political will. I promise to turn your banana fields into global enterprises,” he told the cheering crowd.

Gogoi also addressed concerns of indigenous communities in the BTR, stating that Assamese-speaking Hindus and Muslims have long been deprived of their rightful land and resource rights. “We want seats in BTC not for power, but to be the voice of the voiceless,” he said.

He further accused the BJP of attempting to sow discord between regional players like UPPL and BPF. “Don’t fall into the trap. BJP will eat you alive, just like it has done in the rest of the country,” he warned.

Meanwhile, in Kokrajhar, former BTC Deputy Chief Kampa Borgoyari added his voice to the growing chorus for regional unity. Reacting to recent remarks made by BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary, Borgoyari revealed that the proposal for a UPPL-BPF alliance had already been discussed on three occasions in the presence of him and BPF MLA Rabiram Narzary was also present during those discussions.

However, he expressed surprise that Mohilary did not mention Narzary’s name in front of the media, instead said that the meeting was held in the presence of ABSU president Dipen Boro. Borgoyari reiterated, “Even now, I believe that for the greater interest of the BTC, the two regional parties, UPPL and BPF, should come together.”

Speaking to the media, Kampa Borgoyari clarified that his joining the UPPL was done only after discussion with the party high command. “Since the high command was involved, whatever decision they take, I must abide by it,” he said.

With more than a hundred people formally joining Raijor Dal in recent rallies, and political leaders openly discussing pre-poll alignments, the coming BTC elections appear set for a fierce triangular, or possibly bipolar, contest, depending on how these alliances unfold.

Whether the BJP can hold on to its current footing or face a united regional front remains to be seen. But one thing is certain, the battle for BTC has officially begun.