BTC Polls: AGP Declares Candidates in Four Key Constituencies

The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has released its list of candidates for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, fielding nominees in four constituencies.
According to the announcement, the party has put forward:
Bishtu Ram Narzary from 11 No. Baokhungri (ST) constituency
Manmohan Das from 20 No. Mathanguri
Bipradip Talukdar from 3 No. Srirampur
Parthajit Roy from 19 No. Thuribari constituency
With this, the AGP has thrown its hat into the BTC race, aiming to consolidate its base in the region where ethnic, political, and community dynamics remain sharply contested.
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to release its candidate list later this evening, signaling an intensification of the political battle. On the other hand, both the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) have already announced the bulk of their candidates, underlining their strong intent to dominate the polls.
Adding to the momentum, Raijor Dal and the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) are also likely to announce their candidates by Sunday, setting the stage for a multi-cornered contest across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).