BTC Polls: Assam Congress Fields 40 Nominees Across All Constituencies

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Sunday released its final list of nine candidates for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, completing its full slate of contenders for all 40 constituencies. The elections are scheduled to be held on September 22, with results to be declared on September 26.
The final list, approved by APCC president Gaurav Gogoi, includes:
Parbatjhora: Sahen Chandra Brahma
Guma: Abu Bakkar Ali
Srirampur: Rafikul Islam Sheikh
Debargaon: Mohini Mohan Basumatary
Kajalgaon: Sanjib Warie
Sobaijhar: Binimoy Basumatary
Thuribari: Zamser Ali
Goreswar: Bhebendra Nath Swargiary
Pasnwi Serfang: Petrus Bagh
This announcement comes a day after the Congress had unveiled its first list of 31 candidates, covering constituencies across Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Udalguri and Tamulpur districts.
Among the prominent names from the first list were:
Jamduar: Ranchana Basumatary
Soraibil: Rananjay Narzary
Kachugaon: Kwrwm Mushahry
Dotma: Dwimu Roje
Baukhungri: Sunil Narzary
Manas Serfang: Abhinash Brahma
Mathanguri: Safiur Rahman
Mushalpur: Dharmeswar Baro
Goibari: Rumi Singh Mushahari
Rowta: Swarangsha Daimari
In a notable last-minute change, the party replaced Sahar Ali with Dr. Husna Ara Begum as its candidate for Fakiragram, following a directive from the APCC president.
With this, the Congress has now fielded candidates in all 40 BTC constituencies, setting the stage for a high-voltage multi-cornered contest against the ruling UPPL, BJP, and BPF.
Election Timeline and Voter Details
Last date for filing nominations: September 2
Scrutiny of papers: September 4
Deadline for withdrawal: September 6
Polling day: September 22
Counting of votes: September 26
Repoll (if required): September 24
According to the Election Commission, a total of 26,57,937 voters will decide the fate of the candidates, comprising 13,23,399 men, 13,34,521 women and 17 others. Voting will be conducted across 3,359 polling stations spread over the four districts of the Bodoland Territorial Region.
The Road Ahead
The BTC polls are being closely watched as a litmus test for the Congress, which has struggled to regain a foothold in Assam’s tribal heartland. With heavyweights like the UPPL and BJP already consolidating their base, the grand old party faces an uphill battle to reconnect with voters.
