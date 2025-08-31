BTC Polls: Assam Congress Fields 40 Nominees Across All Constituencies

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Sunday released its final list of nine candidates for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, completing its full slate of contenders for all 40 constituencies. The elections are scheduled to be held on September 22, with results to be declared on September 26.

The final list, approved by APCC president Gaurav Gogoi, includes:

Parbatjhora: Sahen Chandra Brahma

Guma: Abu Bakkar Ali

Srirampur: Rafikul Islam Sheikh

Debargaon: Mohini Mohan Basumatary

Kajalgaon: Sanjib Warie

Sobaijhar: Binimoy Basumatary

Thuribari: Zamser Ali

Goreswar: Bhebendra Nath Swargiary

Pasnwi Serfang: Petrus Bagh

This announcement comes a day after the Congress had unveiled its first list of 31 candidates, covering constituencies across Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Udalguri and Tamulpur districts.

Among the prominent names from the first list were:

Jamduar: Ranchana Basumatary

Soraibil: Rananjay Narzary

Kachugaon: Kwrwm Mushahry

Dotma: Dwimu Roje

Baukhungri: Sunil Narzary

Manas Serfang: Abhinash Brahma

Mathanguri: Safiur Rahman

Mushalpur: Dharmeswar Baro

Goibari: Rumi Singh Mushahari

Rowta: Swarangsha Daimari

In a notable last-minute change, the party replaced Sahar Ali with Dr. Husna Ara Begum as its candidate for Fakiragram, following a directive from the APCC president.

With this, the Congress has now fielded candidates in all 40 BTC constituencies, setting the stage for a high-voltage multi-cornered contest against the ruling UPPL, BJP, and BPF.

Election Timeline and Voter Details

Last date for filing nominations: September 2

Scrutiny of papers: September 4

Deadline for withdrawal: September 6

Polling day: September 22

Counting of votes: September 26

Repoll (if required): September 24

According to the Election Commission, a total of 26,57,937 voters will decide the fate of the candidates, comprising 13,23,399 men, 13,34,521 women and 17 others. Voting will be conducted across 3,359 polling stations spread over the four districts of the Bodoland Territorial Region.

The Road Ahead

The BTC polls are being closely watched as a litmus test for the Congress, which has struggled to regain a foothold in Assam’s tribal heartland. With heavyweights like the UPPL and BJP already consolidating their base, the grand old party faces an uphill battle to reconnect with voters.

