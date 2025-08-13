BTC Polls: CM Sarma in Bodoland—What He Promised

Braving heavy rains, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with State BJP President Dilip Saikia, addressed massive Vijay Sankalp Sabhas in Chandrapara, Kokrajhar, and Satyapur under No. 2 Guma constituency, Gossaigaon on Wednesday, rallying thousands of supporters ahead of the crucial Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.

The rallies saw strong participation from Minister Ashok Singhal and senior BJP leaders from the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). Party officials highlighted BJP’s growing influence in the area, noting that even regional parties like the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) are acknowledging the party’s expanding foothold.

In his address, CM Sarma sharply criticized the existing administration of government welfare schemes in BTR. “Government benefits have long been monopolized by the Village Council Development Committees (VCDCs), leaving people deprived. Everything has to pass through VCDCs, and officials demand bribes even for minor services. Under a BJP-led administration, this system will be reformed to ensure direct and equitable development reaches the people,” he said.

Responding to controversies over Dilip Saikia’s remarks on the Sixth Schedule and Tribal Belts and Blocks, Sarma emphasized the BJP’s pro-tribal stance. “BJP is committed to tribal development. We are expanding Micro Tribal Belts and Blocks across 600 villages. There is no plan, now or in the future, to dismantle existing Tribal Belts,” he clarified.

Sarma also addressed public concerns about healthcare. Clarifying reports of increased charges for cancer treatment, he said, “No additional fees will be charged to patients. Expenses under Ayushman Bharat and Ayushman Assam will be fully covered by the state government. Any reports demanding Rs 10,000 in advance were mistaken—citizens will not pay a single extra rupee.”

Highlighting BTC’s transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leadership, Sarma said, “There was a time when votes were sought through displays of weapons. Today, we seek votes with a greeting and a request. This is the change BJP has brought to BTC.” Recalling the region’s troubled past of killings, bombings, abductions, and ethnic strife, he emphasized that lasting peace has now been established.

Turning to electoral prospects, Sarma confidently predicted a decisive BJP victory in Guma and beyond, asserting that the party would secure the maximum number of BTC seats and play a crucial role in shaping the region’s future.