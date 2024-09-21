BTR Expansion: Will the Transfer of 19 Villages Enhance Administration?

Bodoland

The Governor of Assam has approved the transfer of 19 villages from Biswanath and Sonitpur Districts to Udalguri District, following the recommendations of the Commission for Alteration of Areas within the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).
In a significant administrative move, the Governor of Assam has approved the transfer of 19 villages from Biswanath and Sonitpur Districts to Udalguri District, following the recommendations of the Commission for Alteration of Areas within the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

This decision, made under Clause 1 (3) (d) & (g) of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India, comes into immediate effect.

The order includes the transfer of 12 revenue and forest villages from Biswanath to Udalguri: Lokhipwthar (FV), Joysidhi (RV), Rajgarh Balijan (FV), Paslogi Milonpur (FV), Bolamguri FRC, Himajuli FRC, Gwjwnjuli FRC, No.1 Joypur FRC, Gwjwnpur (FV), Bihmari Lokhipathar Gaon (FV), Rongpur FRC, and Nogharia Gorh Balijan.

Additionally, seven other villages from Sonitpur—Urahiloga (FV), Gadhajuli, Dopdopi Mansri Kachari Bonay Gaon (FV), Hangmapur, Oubari (FV), Dwimalu (FV), and Hatorkhipara—will also now be part of the Udalguri District.

This transfer aims to enhance administrative efficiency and better governance within the Bodoland Territorial Region.

