BTR Polls: AGP Says ‘People With Us’ as Rift With BJP Grows

The cracks within Assam’s ruling alliance grew more visible on Sunday, as the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) declared its intention to independently contest the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) elections—despite being part of the BJP-led Mitrajoot coalition.

In a pointed political statement, AGP MP from Barpeta, Phani Bhusan Choudhury, announced that the party would field candidates in 4–5 constituencies, with a particular focus on Mathanguri—ironically, the home turf of BJP Executive Member Gautam Das. “We will contest in a few seats, and among those, Mathanguri is ours—we will win it,” Choudhury asserted confidently.

While BJP is also expected to contest from the same seat, Choudhury dismissed any concerns over overlapping claims. “Winning or losing is in the hands of the people, and the people are with AGP,” he said, openly challenging his ally’s grip on the region.

Candidate Selected, BJP Kept Guessing

Although Choudhury stopped short of revealing the AGP’s candidate for Mathanguri, he confirmed that the decision has been made. “Only the party president’s formal announcement is pending,” he said, signaling AGP’s intent to move ahead decisively—even as BJP prepares to stake its claim.

Addressing party workers and booth-level leaders at Barpeta Road, Choudhury declared that AGP’s “main vote collection machines”—the booth committees—were being oiled with “grease and mobil” to prepare for the battle ahead.

In a metaphor heavy with political symbolism, the veteran MP claimed, “The elephant (AGP) has been given medicine and is now healthy. Within 15 days, it will be running across BTR.”

Despite his insistence that the Mitrajoot partners had agreed to contest separately in BTR, Choudhury’s tone underscored the deepening friction within the ruling alliance. “These things happen. Families fight. Brothers fight. And then they reconcile,” he added, attempting to downplay the discord.

Strategic Undermining of BJP?

Choudhury’s remarks went beyond optics—he even offered party workers “tips” on how to transfer votes from the BJP’s own Executive Member to AGP. In a thinly-veiled dig, he warned workers not to make lofty promises: “Don’t say you’ll bring the moon down to Earth.”

In a candid self-assessment, the AGP strongman said, “You may think I’m a simple, straightforward man. But I’m not foolish. I’m a cunning man.” The comment raised eyebrows, as it echoed the party’s strategy of political maneuvering within the alliance.

AGP Rebellion or Revival?

Adding fuel to the fire, AGP leader Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee defended the party’s rising assertiveness. “As AGP’s power has grown, so have anger and pride. But everything will be fine—we are fighting for a stronger Assam and for the rights of indigenous people,” he said.

Bhattacharjee also took aim at Congress, saying the party had no future “not just in BTR, but across Assam.”