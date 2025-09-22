BTR Polls: Bodoland Records 71% Turnout, CM Sarma Calls it ‘Blessing for Us’

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections concluded peacefully on Monday with an impressive 71 percent voter turnout across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing a press conference in Guwahati, expressed gratitude to the people of the region for turning up in such large numbers despite the emotional atmosphere in Assam.

“It is a blessing for us that the BTC elections have concluded peacefully today with a polling percentage of 71 percent. For the first time, such a huge percentage of people have come out and cast their ballots with so much grief in their heart,” Sarma said, in a clear reference to the state mourning the loss of cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

Polling began at 7 a.m. and continued until 4 p.m. across all five districts of BTR — Kokrajhar, Chirang, Udalguri, Baksa and Tamulpur. According to the State Election Commission, 26,57,927 voters were eligible to exercise their franchise this time, including 13,23,399 men, 13,34,521 women and 17 voters in the ‘others’ category. This marks a significant rise from the 2020 BTC polls, which had a total electorate of 23,87,046.

Voting was conducted in 3,359 polling stations, up from 3,146 in the previous elections, to accommodate the growing electorate. The polls were held to elect representatives to all 40 council constituencies, of which 30 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes, five for non-tribal communities and five are open to all candidates.

The counting of votes will take place on September 26, when the fate of 316 candidates will be decided.