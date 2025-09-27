BTR Polls: Gaurav Gogoi Thanks Congress Workers, Calls Result a Rejection of BJP

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday extended heartfelt gratitude to all Congress leaders, workers, and supporters who worked tirelessly during the recently concluded Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) elections.

In a statement, Gogoi said the election outcome was a “direct rejection of the BJP government” which has ruled both the Centre and the state for over a decade. He pointed out that under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the BJP’s tally in the 2025 BTC polls saw a “significant decline” compared to the 2020 elections, when the party had performed much better under then Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Gogoi also highlighted that the BJP’s ally, the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), emerged considerably weaker this time. “The main reason behind this decline was the undue influence and interference of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma,” he alleged.

Reflecting on the Congress campaign, the MP noted that in the past one and a half months, the party had strengthened its organizational base across rural BTC. “Our MLAs, candidates, and workers worked tirelessly to build our foundation. I deeply appreciate the relentless efforts put into campaigning,” he said, adding that the party would continue to work hard in the districts of BTR in the coming days.

“Success always comes gradually and through perseverance,” Gogoi remarked.

He further congratulated Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary for securing an absolute majority in the council polls and extended best wishes for the future.

