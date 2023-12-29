Chaos Erupts at Musical Event in Assam's Chirang as Performers Fail to Show Up

When performers from Bangladesh and Kolkata failed to show up for a performance at Eidgah Maidan in Khagrabari, within the jurisdiction of Basugaon police station in the Chirang district on Thursday, a musical event turned into a battleground.
According to the event's organizing committee, a huge number of spectators (approx 5,000) purchased tickets for the concert ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1000. However, the situation was turned upside down when the artists who had been invited to perform at the musical night failed to arrive on stage after a specific period.
It has come to the fore that renowned Bangladesh actor Shakib Khan among other artists from Kolkata was invited to the event.
Sources claim that when no performers appeared on stage till 11 p.m., word got out to the audience that the artists who had been flown in from Bangladesh and Kolkata would not be performing since the organizing committee had not paid the agreed-upon amount.
It was then that enraged audiences began smashing the plastic chairs set at the event. The concert setting quickly turned into a battleground.
Moreover, due to the less in number of police or security personnel in proportion to the audience, several thousands of plastic chairs were demolished in a few moments in front of them.
Meanwhile, seeing the situation getting worse, the organising committee members ran away from the spot.
In the midst of a disorderly situation, a section of furious crowds also took away plastic chairs that were brought for the event.
The owner of the tent house claimed that he had suffered a loss of Rs 85 to 95 lakhs approximately due to the disorderly situation.