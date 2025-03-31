"Democracy Can’t Be Underestimated": Promod Boro Takes a Dig at Hagrama Ahead of BTR Polls

With the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) elections approaching, BTR Chief Pramod Boro, while attending the birth anniversary celebration of revered Bodo social reformer Upendra Nath Brahma at Cotton University today, hinted that key discussions on poll strategies would take place in April.

He asserted that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has already made things clear regarding the electoral roadmap.

Taking a swipe at former BTR Chief Hagrama Mohilary, Boro questioned his claims of "wiping out" political opponents. "Does he really have the people's support? Apart from his own vote, he controls no one else’s. Even family members sometimes don’t get to vote," Boro remarked. He warned against underestimating democracy, reminding that voters have taught many seasoned politicians tough lessons in the past.

On the shifting political loyalties in BTR, particularly leaders moving from the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) to the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), Boro dismissed any notion of hostility. "Some board the vehicle when they like, some get off when they want. There’s no enmity—I believe in friendship," he quipped.

Boro’s remarks, made in Guwahati, add fuel to the growing political buzz ahead of the BTR elections.

Also Read: 'Bodofa' Upendra Nath Brahma's Birth Anniversary Observed At Cotton University