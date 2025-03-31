'Bodofa' Upendra Nath Brahma's Birth Anniversary Observed At Cotton University

The birth anniversary of the revered Bodo social reformer Upendra Nath Brahma was observed today with great reverence. Following tradition, the Bodo community celebrated this occasion as ‘Students’ Day’ to honor the visionary leader.

Upendra Nath Brahma known as the “Father of Bodos,” was a great leader and social reformer. He dedicated his life to the upliftment of the Bodo community and worked for their rights, culture, and identity. As the president of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), he led movements for a separate Bodoland state, emphasizing education and unity. His vision inspired many to fight for justice peacefully. Though he passed away young, his legacy continues to guide the Bodo people. His contributions in social, political and cultural fields remain invaluable, making him revered figure in Assam’s history.

Assam government and the BTR (Bodoland Territorial Region) clubbed together to organize a programme on this occasion at Cotton University today (31st March). The Education Department of both the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) government and the Assam government organized the ‘Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma Memorial Lecture.’

BTR Chief Pramod Boro delivered a commemorative lecture on the topic, “Bodoland Model of Peace – Transformation of Bodoland and a Vision for the Future.”

Assam’s Education Minister, Dr. Ranoj Pegu, attended the event as the chief guest.

The program was held at the Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha Auditorium of Cotton University with VC Ramesh Deka as the guest of honour.