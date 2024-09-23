Elderly Woman Murdered in Assam on Suspicion of Witchcraft
In a tragic incident in Gossaigaon, Kokrajhar district of Assam, an elderly woman was killed on suspicion of being a witch. The victim, identified as 53-year-old Bagare Hembrom, was the wife of Matla Murmu and resided in Ballimari village.
According to local villagers, the incident stemmed from a previous attack on Hembrom by a man named Ganesh Hembrom, who allegedly assaulted her with a sharp machete over a domestic issue, causing severe injuries to her hand.
Speaking to the media, a local villager said, “I am not sure who exactly killed the woman. But as said by other villagers, she was previously attacked by one Ganesh with a sharp machete over a domestic issue. She then sustained severe injuries on her hand. She is suspected to be a witch after two persons of Ganesh’s family reportedly died on the same day.”
Notably, Ganesh, is said to be the nephew of the victim and resides in the same village. He is currently on the run as Kokrajhar police search for him.