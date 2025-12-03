“Linking UPPL to BTC Unrest Is Baseless and Politically Oriented,” Says UPPL Leader Afzal Sarkar

Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Hagrama Mohilary has come under sharp criticism from United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) Vice President Afzal Hoque Sarkar, who strongly rejected allegations linking the party and student body ABSU to unrest at the BTC Secretariat.

Speaking to the media, Sarkar expressed serious concern and anger over attempts to hold UPPL responsible for an incident that occurred at the BTC Secretariat about a year ago. He termed the allegations “baseless and politically motivated” and condemned Mohilary’s statements linking UPPL and the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) to the disturbance on November 29.

Sarkar pointed out that many prominent leaders, including Lwmsrao Daimary and Rihon Daimary, had earlier emerged from student organisations such as ABSU. He said connecting a student organisation to political unrest was unfair and dangerous. “Even I was part of a student organisation during my student life. It is wrong to blame student bodies or drag them into political controversies,” he said.

He further stated that the situation in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) remained peaceful during the tenure of Pramod Boro, but has started becoming tense again since Mohilary returned to power. As an example, he referred to the recent unrest related to the demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for six communities.

Clarifying UPPL’s position, Sarkar said the party has no objection to granting ST status to the six communities. However, he criticised the manner in which the issue was being politicised, leading to instability in the region.

Sarkar also alleged that anti-social activities have increased in BTR during Mohilary’s leadership and questioned his moral authority to comment on the current government. He accused the former BTC chief of attempting to create unnecessary political tension and mislead the people of Bodoland for personal and political gains.

The remarks have further intensified the political face-off in the Bodoland Territorial Region, highlighting growing tensions between the former BTC leadership and the present UPPL-led administration.

