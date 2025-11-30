FIR Filed Following Protest at BTC Secretariat

A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged following the protest at the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Secretariat on Saturday.

The protest, led primarily by students, was triggered by opposition to the Assam government’s recent decision to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six additional communities—Moran, Motok, Ahom, Adivasi, Chutia, and Koch Rajbongshi.

During the agitation, protesters reportedly damaged property and official documents, prompting the Secretariat authorities to take immediate action.

The General Administration Department (GAD) submitted the FIR, attaching video footage of the protest as evidence.

The Secretariat’s principal official called for legal action against those involved, emphasising the need to maintain law and order and safeguard government property.

