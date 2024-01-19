Forest Officers Attacked by Mob During Anti-Encroachment Drive in Chirang

Speaking to the media, forest ranger Pranjal Talukdar said, “During our anti-encroachment drive, we destroyed all of the temporary homes and shops that had been established on the three times evicted forest area. When I and my team were returning, a mob of 100 to 150 individuals attacked us near a market place occupied by forest encroachers. They hit me with a stone in the head, and three of my staff was also injured in the mob attack. Our forest department vehicle was vandalized.”