Intoxicated Individual Assaults Hospital Security Guard in Assam's Silchar

In an unfortunate incident that unfolded at S.M. Dev Civil Hospital in Assam’s Silchar, a security guard was assaulted by an inebriated person inside the hospital premises on Thursday night.
The incident caused tension among the hospital staff. According to Sources, the intoxicated person entered the premises hurling abuses. The security guard on duty tried to intervene, leading to scuffle inside the hospital.
In a prompt response to the incident, the local police arrived at the scene, detain the inebriated person. The security guards at the civil hospital revealed that the person was completely intoxicated. It was also found that the person was carrying intoxicant items like ‘Ganja’ with him.
Meanwhile, the police authorities are further investigating the matter.