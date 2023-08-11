Four Juveniles Held in Kokrajhar For Gang Raping Minor Girl Two Months Ago

Assam police on Friday arrested four juveniles involved in a gang rape incident in Kokrajhar district.
According to information, the incident took place two months back at around 3 pm on the bank of River Champa while the victim girl (minor by age) went to take a bath. However, it was only discovered after the victim told her mother about the horrible incident today.
Assam Director General of Police GP Singh taking to Twitter informed that around 1 pm today, information was received at Salakati Outpost from an informant that her minor daughter was gang raped by four persons around two months back.
“All four accused have been identified and arrested. They are all reported to be children in conflict with Law (CCL). The age etc is being verified and further lawful action is being taken. Since all concerned are reported to be minors, the identities are not being disclosed,” said DGP Singh in the tweet.