Oath-Taking Ceremony of 12 New BTC Executive Members Held in Kokrajhar

The oath-taking ceremony of the newly appointed 12 executive members of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) was held on Tuesday at the BTC Secretariat auditorium in Bodofa Nagar, Kokrajhar. The solemn event marked the formal induction of the fifth Executive Council of the BTC.
The oath of office was administered by Mukesh Chandra Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary of the Government of Assam. State Cabinet Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah attended the ceremony as a distinguished guest, alongside several other senior officials and dignitaries.
The 12 newly inducted executive members who took oath are:
Mrityunjoy Narzary – No. 5 Soraibil Constituency
Moon Moon Brahma – No. 1 Parbatjhora Constituency
Rabiram Narzary – No. 6 Kachugaon Constituency
Derhasat Basumatary – No. 12 Salakati Constituency
Pankaj Basumatary – No. 8 Dotma Constituency
Paniram Brahma – No. 15 Kajalgaon Constituency
Dhiraj Borgoyary – No. 17 Sobhajhar Constituency
Begom Akhtara Ahmed – No. 20 Mathanguri Constituency
Augustush Tigga – No. 23 Dihira Constituency
Ganesh Kachary – No. 29 Suklai Serfang Constituency
Lwmsrao Dalmary – No. 31 Khoirabari Constituency
Fresh Mushahari – No. 37 Dhwnsiri Constituency
For the first time in the history of the BTC, two women — Munmun Brahma and Begum Akhtara Ahmed — have found a place in the Executive Council, marking a significant step toward inclusive representation in the region’s autonomous governance.
BTC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Hagrama Mohilary, BTC Deputy Chief Rihon Daimary, BTC Legislative Assembly Speaker Tridip Daimary, and Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah were among the dignitaries who graced the occasion.
It may be noted that the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) formed the current council after emerging as the single largest party in the BTC elections, securing 28 seats and establishing a majority to form the government.