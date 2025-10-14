Oath-Taking Ceremony of 12 New BTC Executive Members Held in Kokrajhar

The oath-taking ceremony of the newly appointed 12 executive members of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) was held on Tuesday at the BTC Secretariat auditorium in Bodofa Nagar, Kokrajhar. The solemn event marked the formal induction of the fifth Executive Council of the BTC.

The oath of office was administered by Mukesh Chandra Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary of the Government of Assam. State Cabinet Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah attended the ceremony as a distinguished guest, alongside several other senior officials and dignitaries.

The 12 newly inducted executive members who took oath are:

Mrityunjoy Narzary – No. 5 Soraibil Constituency

Moon Moon Brahma – No. 1 Parbatjhora Constituency

Rabiram Narzary – No. 6 Kachugaon Constituency

Derhasat Basumatary – No. 12 Salakati Constituency

Pankaj Basumatary – No. 8 Dotma Constituency

Paniram Brahma – No. 15 Kajalgaon Constituency

Dhiraj Borgoyary – No. 17 Sobhajhar Constituency

Begom Akhtara Ahmed – No. 20 Mathanguri Constituency

Augustush Tigga – No. 23 Dihira Constituency

Ganesh Kachary – No. 29 Suklai Serfang Constituency

Lwmsrao Dalmary – No. 31 Khoirabari Constituency

Fresh Mushahari – No. 37 Dhwnsiri Constituency

For the first time in the history of the BTC, two women — Munmun Brahma and Begum Akhtara Ahmed — have found a place in the Executive Council, marking a significant step toward inclusive representation in the region’s autonomous governance.

BTC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Hagrama Mohilary, BTC Deputy Chief Rihon Daimary, BTC Legislative Assembly Speaker Tridip Daimary, and Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah were among the dignitaries who graced the occasion.

It may be noted that the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) formed the current council after emerging as the single largest party in the BTC elections, securing 28 seats and establishing a majority to form the government.