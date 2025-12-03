Hagrama Alleges ABSU Involvement in BTC Secretariat Violence Despite Denial

Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Hagrama Mohilary claimed that the promises made during the election campaign are now being actively implemented.

As part of the land patta initiative, retired Mandals and authorities are being appointed in every circle to expedite the process of issuing land pattas, and they are expected to begin work soon.

Mohilary further announced a dedicated budget of 100 crore for unemployed and underprivileged youth, which will be rolled out in the first week of February.

Additionally, 50 crore has been allocated to support poor families and self-help groups.

Commenting on the recent unrest in the BTC secretariat, Mohilary blamed the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) for the violence, despite their denials.

Further, Mohilary added that if UPPL leader Pramod Boro himself had admitted involvement in the unrest, he might have believed it, but since he denied it, Mohilary reaffirmed his belief that ABSU was responsible and indirectly the UPPL.

“They are cutting forests and creating disturbances while using BPF’s name. Around 400 to 500 people are involved in such activities,” he alleged.

On the Orunodoi scheme, Mohilary admitted there had been irregularities during the previous administration under Pramod Boro.

“Many deserving people were left out, while ineligible names were included. We are now correcting those mistakes. All pending work from the previous regime is being addressed and rectified,” he said.

Speaking on political strategies for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, Chief Hagrama Mohilary announced that BPF will do thier work as part of the NDA alliance.

“We will play the election as NDA. The distribution of seats out of 126 will be discussed later. As BPF, we may contest around 15 or more seats. Preparation is already underway,” Mohilary stated.

