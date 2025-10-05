Hagrama Mohilary Sworn in as BTC Chief Executive Member; Rihon Daimary as Deputy

BPF president Hagrama Mohilary was officially sworn in as the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) on Sunday in Kokrajhar district. Former minister Rihon Daimary took oath as the deputy CEM during a ceremony held at the Bodoland Secretariat Field amid inclement weather.

The swearing-in follows the BPF’s decisive victory in the BTC elections, where the party won 28 out of 40 seats. The BTC, an autonomous council, administers the Bodoland Territorial Region, which includes the districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, and Udalguri.

The ceremony was attended by Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, several cabinet colleagues, and Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma of Tripura.

Hagrama Mohilary’s new term marks the continuation of BPF’s dominant role in the administration of the Bodoland region, reflecting the party’s strong mandate from the electorate.

Also Read: Hagrama Mohilary to Take Oath as BTC Chief for the Fourth Time Today