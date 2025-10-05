Subscribe

Hagrama Mohilary to Take Oath as BTC Chief for the Fourth Time Today

BPF won 28 of 40 seats, while BJP got five and UPPL seven. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed BPF is part of the NDA, but Hagrama Mohilary refuted it.

PratidinTime News Desk
Hagrama Mohilary and his party mark a strong political comeback, reclaiming control over the BTC after a five-year gap

In the 2025 Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, the Hagrama Mohilary-led Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) secured a landslide victory, returning to power after five years. Despite mounting challenges from both the BJP and the UPPL, the ruling alliance failed to stop BPF’s resurgence.

The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to be held today, where Hagrama Mohilary will be sworn in as the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the BTC for the fourth consecutive time.

Notably, the BPF won 28 out of 40 seats, while the BJP managed only five, and the UPPL settled for seven. Following the results, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma remarked that BPF is already a part of the NDA alliance, claiming that the NDA now controls all 40 BTC seats. However, Mohilary dismissed this claim.

He set a condition for joining the NDA, stating that the BPF would ally with the NDA only if the UPPL were excluded from the coalition.

With this, Hagrama Mohilary and his party mark a strong political comeback, reclaiming control over the BTC after a five-year gap — once again asserting their dominance in the Bodoland region’s political landscape.

