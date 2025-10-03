“If UPPL is Out Then Only BPF Is In NDA”-Hagrama Mohilary

Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) Chief Hagrama Mohilary is going to take oath in two days and just before that he makes some crucial conditions for the BJP. The most probable BTC chief, Mr. Mohilary said that his party BPF will continue as a part of the NDA under the condition that UPPL is out of it.

“First, UPPL must be removed from the NDA. Only then will BPF discuss joining hands with the BJP in the alliance. If UPPL stays, BPF stays out — that is our clear stand,” Mohilary stated at a press conference.

The BPF chief on Friday declared that his party will not join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as long as the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) remains a partner.

The decision came after a meeting of BPF’s policy-making body, where leaders unanimously resolved that the party’s return to the NDA would only be possible if UPPL is ousted from the alliance.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s said that “for the BTC, the BPF, UPPL, and BJP are the same and all are part of the NDA,” BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary clarified his party’s position.

Hagrama in response stated that the BPF has no objection to the NDA alliance if the BJP removes the UPPL from it. He added that during election campaigns, BPF members have committed to working for the development of the people, and the party has no issues collaborating with the BJP under such circumstances.

He emphasized, “It is straightforward: if the UPPL remains in the alliance, the BPF will not be part of it. However, if the BJP can oust the UPPL, the BPF will join the alliance and work together.”

Hagrama also highlighted that the BPF has specific demands regarding the development of the BTC and expressed hope that the BJP would support the party in fulfilling these demands. He added that the NDA’s final decision will be taken first, and if the BJP removes the UPPL, the BPF can form an alliance with the BJP.

