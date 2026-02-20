Hagrama Mohilary Unveils Multi-Crore Projects to Transform Kokrajhar

In a strong push to fast-track development in the Bodoland region, Hagrama Mohilary on Friday unveiled a series of major projects in Kokrajhar, promising better hospitals, stronger education facilities and new opportunities for the youth.

At Kokrajhar Medical College & Hospital, where Mohilary laid the foundation stone for a 50-bed critical care block. Once completed, the new building will provide advanced treatment facilities right in Kokrajhar, reducing the need for patients to travel long distances during medical emergencies.

For families in the Bodoland Territorial Region, this means quicker access to life-saving care. The project, backed under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, is expected to be ready within 18 months and will significantly strengthen the district’s healthcare system.

Adding to the healthcare boost, Mohilary also inaugurated a brand-new Maternity and Child Health Wing at the medical college hospital. The facility is likely to start functioning within the next two weeks. With improved infrastructure for mothers and newborns, the new wing is expected to ease pressure on existing services and offer safer care to families in the region.

In Harinaguri, Mohilary performed the Bhumi Pujan for a new administrative building of Kokrajhar University. As the university expands its academic footprint, the new building is set to strengthen its administrative backbone. For students in and around Kokrajhar, this signals improved facilities and a stronger higher education environment closer to home.

Perhaps the most exciting announcement of the day came with the foundation stone for a Digital Studio at Haloadal village. The proposed studio is envisioned as a modern creative space for filmmaking, digital content creation, animation, audio recording and more.

At a time when digital media is booming, and young creators are finding platforms online, this initiative aims to give local talent professional infrastructure within the Bodoland region itself.

