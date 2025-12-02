“If Evidence Shows ABSU’s Role in Protest, I Will Resign and Face Jail”: Dipen Boro

In a press conference held at Bodofa Bhawan, Dipen Boro, President of the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU), addressed allegations regarding the involvement of students in the unrest at the BTC Secretariat on November 29. He strongly condemned the incident, stating that the spontaneous protest by students was an emotional act, and emphasized that ABSU does not support violence.

Boro highlighted that ABSU follows the principles of Mahatma Gandhi and Upendra Bodofa, choosing non-violence over violent action. He clarified that all future ABSU programs will adhere to non-violent methods. “The authorities should have intervened to prevent damage during the November 29 protest. We condemned the protest immediately after the incident, which has also triggered a political stir,” he said.

Addressing political blame, Boro warned that anyone trying to falsely implicate ABSU in the protest should take note: “If ABSU were truly involved and if they find any evidence in the November 29 unrest, I, as President, am ready to resign and even face imprisonment.”

Boro further spoke on the rights and recognition of Bodo and other indigenous communities, stating that the Bodos were included in the Sixth Schedule after the sacrifice of 5,000 martyrs. He stressed that ABSU has no conflicts with the Koch-Rajbongshi, Moran, Matak, Tea Tribes, Tai-Ahoms, or Chutia communities, and respects their cultures. He added that while the inclusion of new communities in the Sixth Schedule is welcomed, it should not negatively affect the existing tribes who have already been granted ST status.

