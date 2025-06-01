Is Change on the Horizon for BTR? Assam Speaker Hints at New Govt

Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary recently addressed key political and civic issues impacting the region. Speaking at an event in Dhanshripur near the India-Bhutan border in Baksa district, Daimary shared important insights on the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) elections, Guwahati’s persistent flooding problem, and healthcare improvements in Baksa.

Advertisment

BTR Elections: Demand for Change and Political Accountability

Daimary noted that BTR residents have experienced governance under both the BPF and UPPL parties. “This time, the people may seek a different government,” he said, stressing the electorate’s growing desire for political change and better governance. He emphasized that the political party will decide the BTR Chief and Speaker roles, indicating the party’s pivotal role in BTR’s future administration.

Political Unity Amidst Leadership Changes

Commenting on the recent move of All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) President Dipen Boro to the BJP, Daimary called for political unity, urging all parties to work cohesively for the region’s development.

Guwahati Flooding: Urgent Need for Scientific Drainage Solutions

Addressing the critical issue of artificial flooding in Guwahati, Daimary highlighted the city’s lack of adequate space for constructing proper drainage systems. “A scientifically planned and executed solution is essential to tackle Guwahati’s flooding challenges,” he stated, calling for urgent government attention to urban infrastructure planning.

New Ambulance Service Launched at Baksa’s Dhanshripur

Daimary also inaugurated a new ambulance service at Dhanashripura near the India-Bhutan border to improve emergency healthcare access for Baksa district residents. This initiative aims to enhance medical support in remote border areas.

Also Read: AJP Calls for Full Audit of Smart City & JICA Funds Amid Guwahati’s Annual Flooding