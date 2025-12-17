Kokrajhar: BTC Teachers Demand Immediate Provincialization of Over 600 Schools

The BTC Unprovinced LP and ME Teachers’ Association held a press conference at the Assam Sahitya Sabha auditorium here, voicing concerns over the non-provincialization of schools in the region.

Addressing the media, Pradip Debnath, Vice President of the association, said that educational institutions in BTC were established to provide quality education to students.

However, even after 25 years, more than 600 LP and ME schools, along with around 4,000 teachers, remain unprovincialized and are not recognized as government employees.

“Teachers have been providing education without salaries. Around 40 teachers have already retired under these conditions, and some have even passed away. By 2026, another 200 teachers are expected to retire without receiving any salary,” Debnath said.

He further accused the Pramod Boro-led BTC government of making empty promises over the past five years regarding the provincialization of schools under Clause 6.3 of the BTC Agreement.

The teachers’ association appealed to BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary and Executive Member of the Education Department, Rabi Ram Narzary, to take urgent steps to provincialize the unprovinced schools by enacting the necessary law within December.

Debnath warned that if no action is taken, teachers may be forced to leave schools and stage protests from the first week of January. The association also demanded a one-time financial assistance of Rs 15 lakh for the families of teachers who have already retired or passed away.

The BTC Unprovinced LP and ME Teachers’ Association called on the government to address the issue promptly to prevent further distress among educators.