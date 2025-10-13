Hagrama Govt's 12 New Executive Members of BTC Revealed

In a significant development, the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) has officially announced the list of its 12 new MCLAs today. This is aimed at strengthening administrative representation across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The newly appointed Executive Members (EMs) are:

Mrityunjoy Narzary – No. 5 Soraibil Constituency

Moon Moon Brahma – No. 1 Parbatjhora Constituency

Rabiram Narzary – No. 6 Kachugaon Constituency

Derhasat Basumatary – No. 12 Salakati Constituency

Pankaj Basumatary – No. 8 Dotma Constituency

Paniram Brahma – No. 15 Kajalgaon Constituency

Dhiraj Borgoyary – No. 17 Sobhajhar Constituency

Begom Akhtara Ahmed – No. 20 Mathanguri Constituency

Augustush Tigga – No. 23 Dihira Constituency

Ganesh Kachary – No. 29 Suklai Serfang Constituency

Lwmsrao Dalmary – No. 31 Khoirabari Constituency

Fresh Mushahari – No. 37 Dhwnsiri Constituency

The new executive body will be responsible for implementing key developmental schemes, managing local governance, and addressing grassroots issues in their respective areas.

Earlier, BPF president Hagrama Mohilary was officially sworn in as the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) on Sunday in Kokrajhar district. Former minister Rihon Daimary took the oath as the deputy CEM during a ceremony held at the Bodoland Secretariat Field amid inclement weather.

The swearing-in follows the BPF’s decisive victory in the BTC elections, where the party won 28 out of 40 seats. The BTC, an autonomous council, administers the Bodoland Territorial Region, which includes the districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, and Udalguri.

