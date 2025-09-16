Peace, Prosperity, Progress — Or Just Another Manifesto?

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Tuesday launched its eagerly awaited Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Manifesto 2026, "Power to the People: A Roadmap for a Peaceful, Prosperous, and Progressive Bodoland." The manifesto, launched in the form of a detailed Vision Document, outlines the strategy of the party for governance, development, and empowerment throughout the BTR in the run-up to next year's polls.

A Decade of Unfulfilled Promises

The Congress manifesto starts with a scathing critique of the last 11 years of Bodoland governance. The party feels that consecutive BTR governments headed by UPPL and BPF, politically shielded by BJP, have betrayed the people as they did not implement the BTR Accord, scaled down autonomy, and let corruption capture development works.

Congress' Preamble and Vision

Pledging to be a champion of democracy, inclusivity, and sustainable development, Congress stresses the importance of consolidating constitutional autonomy under the Sixth Schedule and of making sure that all communities in Bodoland are respected and empowered. It vows to give priority to inclusive governance, social justice, and sustainable development while retaining the dignity and identity of the local communities.

Core Commitments of the Manifesto

Strengthening Autonomy and Governance: Congress commits to boosting the constitutional powers of the BTC, bringing about transparency, and gaining complete financial autonomy through the amendment of Article 280.

Land Rights and Local Priorities: The party promises legislative safeguarding of the land rights of inhabitants prior to 2003, complete realization of the Forest Rights Act, and universal access to quality education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

Peace and Social Justice: Congress promises to enforce the BTR Accord in its entirety, inculcate inter-community peace, and ensure socio-economic advancement to all communities.

Tourism and Economic Development: BTR is conceived as a tourism destination, with eco-tourism circuits, cultural festivals, homestays, and adventure tourism to generate employment and international visibility.

Youth Empowerment: Congress envisions a local-first employment strategy, start-up support, and small development project reservations for local youth to curb out-migration.

District-Specific Vision

Kokrajhar: Economic hub with agro-industries, IT parks, enhanced Rupsi Airport, trade centres, sports academy, and youth incubation centres.

Chirang: Peace and prosperity zone with flood-resistant infrastructure, telemedicine facilities, and community-based eco-tourism projects.

Baksa: Green and sustainable development focus, such as organic farming, renewable energy projects, and eco-tourism around Manas National Park.

Udalguri: Education and agro-industry center with a central university or independent colleges, agro-processing industries, and women's cooperatives in handicrafts and digital education.

Tamulpur: Model administrative district with digital governance, Bhutan-near industrial estates, bamboo-based industries, and universal piped drinking water.

Comprehensive Sectoral Agenda

The manifesto suggests a comprehensive roadmap on infrastructure, economy, land rights, health, education, women's development, youth empowerment, culture, governance, environment, tourism, trade, and animal husbandry. Some significant initiatives are:

All-weather roads, dependable internet, and model border towns for commerce.

Five times increase in per capita income and a yearly BTR Investment Summit.

Digitized land records, Block-level Land Tribunals, and safe homestead plots.

Rollout of BTR Education Equity Mission and mobile health units in each block.

Reservation of 33% BTR-special projects for women entrepreneurs and training for self-help groups.

Creation of youth councils, sports academies, and a Bodoland Start-up Fund.

Conservation of Bodo and the indigenous languages, and local artisans, weavers, and craftsmen.

Disaster management programs, human-elephant conflict control, and insurance schemes for livestock.

Congress' Promise to Bodoland

Finally, the Indian National Congress commits to recasting the Bodoland Territorial Region as a land of peace, prosperity, and dignity. Through marrying economic modernization with social justice, infrastructure with sustainability, and cultural pride with inclusive governance, the party foresees a Bodoland that leads the Northeast in development, harmony, and progress.

