People Ready for Change in BTR, BJP-UPPL Benefitted From Corruption: Gogoi

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday launched a blistering attack on the BJP-led government, accusing it of pushing Goreswar and the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) into stagnation while indulging in corruption.

Advertisment

As part of his day-long visit, Gogoi offered prayers at the historic Srimanta Sankardev Satra and Hanuman temple in Goreswar, before inaugurating a new Congress office in the town. He later addressed a well-attended public meeting at Naokata, where he strongly criticized Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the ruling BJP.

“The only reason behind Goreswar’s underdevelopment is the BJP government. Instead of addressing people’s issues, the Chief Minister is busy covering up his failures and corruption scandals by diverting attention towards the BTR,” Gogoi said.

Speaking to reporters, the Congress leader sharpened his attack further, stating,

“The public now clearly understands that if Goreswar has not seen any development, the BJP is solely responsible — because they rule both the state and the Centre. The funds they receive, the way they misuse them, and the corruption involved — it is the BJP that must answer. The Chief Minister cannot wash his hands off by blaming the BTR Council. Both the BJP and its ally UPPL have benefitted from corruption here, and the people are ready for change.”

Slamming Himanta Biswa Sarma, Gogoi alleged that the Chief Minister withholds funds from the BTR council until “Dispur tax” is received, hinting at corruption in state funding.

He further asserted that the Congress is witnessing growing support in the Bodoland region.

“The way Congress workers and MLAs are stepping forward, we believe we can create a new chapter in the BTR. People now demand paribartan (change). This time, Congress will script a new history in the BTC,” he added.

Gogoi’s fiery remarks come at a time when the Congress has intensified its grassroots outreach across Assam, particularly in the politically sensitive BTR, ahead of the upcoming elections.

Also Read: What AASU President Tells Assam Govt On CM’s “Strangers” Proclamation?