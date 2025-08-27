“Pramod Boro is Messenger of Peace”: BPF Leader Joins UPPL Ahead of BTC Polls

Delivering yet another jolt to the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), senior leader and central executive committee member Ananial Hasda on Wednesday formally joined the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), praising its governance for ushering in peace and stability to the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Advertisment

At his joining ceremony, held in the presence of MLA and BTC poll candidate Lawrence Islary, Hasda did not mince words. He contrasted the UPPL’s five years in power under Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro with the turbulent 17-year reign of former CEM and BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary, which he described as marred by bloodshed and violence.

“We, the people of BTC, can finally live in peace. For this, we can call Pramod sir a shanti doot (messenger of peace). He has given us stability, he has strengthened democracy, and in the past four years not a single incident of violence has taken place. What we endured in those 17 years of killings and unrest is now behind us. Only in peace can progress happen, and that is why I have joined the UPPL of my own free will,” Hasda declared.

Hasda’s words strike at the heart of Mohilary’s political legacy, once seen as unshakable in Bodo politics. The defection adds to a long list of desertions that has left the BPF chief politically isolated and weakened.

The exodus began in 2020, when Mohilary’s party lost power. That same year, his most trusted lieutenant, Biswajit Daimary, walked away from the BPF to join the BJP. In 2024, another loyalist, Chandan Brahma, defected to the UPPL, followed by Kampa Borgoyari in 2025. With Hasda’s exit, the cracks within the BPF have widened further, and the once-formidable party now faces a leadership vacuum ahead of the crucial BTC elections.

For Mohilary, the blows are personal as much as political. Once surrounded by loyalists who built their careers under his shadow, he now finds himself almost abandoned. The image of the strongman who commanded the BTR with an iron grip has given way to that of a leader left to watch his empire crumble, piece by piece.

Meanwhile, the UPPL, buoyed by its message of “peace and development” under Pramod Boro, appears to be tightening its grip on the region. With leaders like Hasda openly branding Boro as a harbinger of peace and stability, the party is positioning itself as the future of Bodo politics — a future that increasingly leaves little space for Hagrama Mohilary and the once-mighty BPF.