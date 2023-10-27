Railway Employee Attacks Wife, Sister-in-Law & Daughter with Machete in Udalguri

In a heinous incident, a railway employee allegedly attacked his wife, sister-in-law and daughter with a sharp machete on Thursday night.
The incident was reported at Chutia Basti in Mazbat in Udalguri district of Assam.
Following the incident, the wife, sister-in-law and daughter of the accused sustained grievous injuries on their bodies and were rushed to Orang Community Health Centre for better medication.
The accused has been identified as Bapan Daimary.
According to reports, the incident occurred as a result of a family feud.
Meanwhile, the accused has been apprehended by Udalguri police.