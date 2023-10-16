Silchar

Man Creates Ruckus Inside Market in Assam’s Cachar, Attacks with Sharp Machete

All the injured persons including a few vegetable hawkers were rushed to Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) for better medication.
In a horrifying incident, an unidentified youth apparently under the influence of drugs or alcohol created a ruckus inside a market and attacked people with a sharp machete, injuring several of them and gravely injuring three more.

The incident was reported at around 8 pm in at Udharbond bazar in Assam’s Cachar district.

As shoppers inside the market began to evacuate, the situation became chaotic.

Later, a group of youths apprehended the youth and informed the police.

The police accordingly reached the spot and arrested the youth from the market.

On the other hand, all the injured persons including a few vegetable hawkers were rushed to Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) for better medication.

Police have not yet determined the identification of the youth. Locals have a suspicion that the youth may be drug dependent or mentally ill.

