Son Kills Father in Assam’s Kokrajhar After Argument Over Drug Funds

Initial investigations reveal that Darvesh Ali was not acting alone; Sunnydul Ali and Saidul Ali are also implicated in the murder.
A tragic incident occurred at Tulsibil village in Jamunatari under the Gossaigaon subdivision of Kokrajhar district, where a 55-year-old man named Noor Islam was fatally stabbed by his son, Darvesh Ali.

The attack, carried out with a sharp weapon around 1 pm, was reportedly motivated by a dispute over money to buy drugs.

Initial investigations reveal that Darvesh Ali was not acting alone; Sunnydul Ali and Saidul Ali are also implicated in the murder.

A local resident commented on the shocking event, “Such incidents in Tulsibil are shameful. A son killing his father over drug money highlights a severe issue in our society. There are many youths here addicted to drugs, and there is a lack of awareness about the dangers of drug use. We must educate ourselves and others about the consequences of drug consumption.”

