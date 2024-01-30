Teacher Allegedly Beats Ninth-Grade Student Unconscious in Assam's Chirang

A ninth-grade student at Santipur High School on the Indo-Bhutan border in Chirang district was admitted to the hospital with significant injuries after being beaten up by a teacher.
Dipak Kumar Sharma, an assistant teacher at Santipur High School, allegedly assaulted the underage kid for leaving the classroom to speak with a classmate outside.
According to reports, the pupil became unconscious after being beaten by the aforementioned teacher.
It has been revealed that the teacher fled the school, leaving the student comatose.
On receiving this information, the family members reached the school and admitted the student to Kajalgaon JSB Civil Hospital in an unconscious state.
Meanwhile, the family members of the injured student have lodged an FIR against the accused teacher Dipak Kumar Sharma at Santipur police station.
On the other hand, the incident triggered a furore in Santipur area.