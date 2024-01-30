Golaghat

14-Year-Old Girl Raped and Murdered in Assam's Golaghat, Suspect Apprehended

A 14 year old girl was found raped and murdered at Dalamara in Bokakhat under Golaghat district of Assam on Tuesday.

According to sources, Dilip Rangfar (25), a resident of Lonki Hanse village in Dalamara, has been suspected of luring the victim girl from the same village and taking her to a jungle, where she was allegedly raped before being murdered.

The incident took place on January 26, 2024.

Later, the family members of the deceased lodged a missing complaint against the girl at Dalamara police station.

The girl's body was discovered in a remote spot in the highlands on Tuesday evening, after Dalamara police apprehended Dilip Rangfar.

The incident caused outrage outside the Dalamara police station.

